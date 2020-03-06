Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Position Raised by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 204,385 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 5.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $98,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Linde by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $196.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.93 and a 200 day moving average of $201.81. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

