Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $108.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51. Town Centre Securities has a one year low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

