Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LEAT stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Leatt has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

