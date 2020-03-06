Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
LEAT stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Leatt has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.29.
Leatt Company Profile
