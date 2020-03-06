Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) vs. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Financial Survey

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Homology Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -1.04 Homology Medicines $3.68 million 260.26 -$57.22 million ($2.00) -10.88

Leap Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Homology Medicines. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -300.58% -161.73% Homology Medicines -4,740.81% -43.33% -34.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Leap Therapeutics and Homology Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Homology Medicines 0 2 5 0 2.71

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 50.64%. Homology Medicines has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 52.64%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Summary

Homology Medicines beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle, and eye in gene editing and gene therapy modalities. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; and HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

