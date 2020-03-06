Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

