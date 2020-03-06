Kroger (NYSE:KR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $33.47 on Monday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.