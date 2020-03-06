Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE KOP opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 130.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

