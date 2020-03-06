Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KWS. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,546.83 ($20.35).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $960.81 million and a PE ratio of 70.77. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,024 ($13.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,514.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,390.37.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

