KeyCorp Comments on Eaton Co. PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 17.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.