Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €20.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.23 ($30.50).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €28.18 ($32.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. Uniper has a 1-year low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a 1-year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.94.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

