Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €33.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

DPW opened at €24.96 ($29.02) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.88.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

