Keller Group’s (KLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KLR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 776 ($10.21).

Keller Group stock opened at GBX 781 ($10.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.21 million and a P/E ratio of -15.75. Keller Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 506 ($6.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 823.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 683.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 81.30 ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). Sell-side analysts predict that Keller Group will post 9847.0001832 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a GBX 27.40 ($0.36) dividend. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.73%.

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £4,952.85 ($6,515.19).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

