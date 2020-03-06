KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) shares traded down 8.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.31, 2,227,007 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,485,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Specifically, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

