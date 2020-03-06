JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €118.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.94 ($122.02).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €98.86 ($114.95) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of €103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.04.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

