John D. Hart Acquires 16,200 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $17.49 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

CLR has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

