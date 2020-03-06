Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GlycoMimetics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

