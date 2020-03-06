Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,255

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,255 ($16.51) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HL. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,829 ($24.06).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($18.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,699.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,832.40. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,590 ($20.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Stephen Robertson bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.