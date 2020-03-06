Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an equal rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ALSTOM/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ALSTOM/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

