Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 818.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,981 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.15% of Jabil worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,695,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,783 shares of company stock worth $7,382,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

