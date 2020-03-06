J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

JSAIY opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

