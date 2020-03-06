iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Reduced by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,001,000 after buying an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

EFA stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

