iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $72.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

