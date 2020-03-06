iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $303.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

