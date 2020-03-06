Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

