Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 621.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $250.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

