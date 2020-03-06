Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Hall Laurie J Trustee’s 8th Largest Position

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $250.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

