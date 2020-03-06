Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells 9,814 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TransUnion stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

