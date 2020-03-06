Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO Sells $972,400.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $972,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

