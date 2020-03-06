Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $1,849,500.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $1,849,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,439 shares in the company, valued at $20,524,937.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of QTWO opened at $72.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Q2 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

