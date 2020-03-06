Insider Selling: Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Sells $1,897,500.00 in Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.88%. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Lazard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

