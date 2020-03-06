Insider Selling: Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) COO Sells $601,787.79 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INVH stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.68.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

