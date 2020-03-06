Insider Selling: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) CEO Sells $3,384,163.35 in Stock

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE IPG opened at $20.71 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

