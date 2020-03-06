Insider Selling: Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Sells $714,871.50 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HASI opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,456 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth $2,390,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

