Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $143,505.90 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $143,505.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 832,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $72,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $149,120.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $803.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

