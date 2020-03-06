Insider Selling: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EEFT opened at $109.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.29 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after acquiring an additional 298,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after acquiring an additional 85,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 710,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

