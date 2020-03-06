Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $713,500.00 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,433,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $653,500.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00.

Shares of ESTC opened at $71.86 on Friday. Elastic NV has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. FMR LLC grew its position in Elastic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,820 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,955 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,926,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

