Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells $171,885.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $19.58 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

