Insider Selling: Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $29.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,263,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,330,000 after purchasing an additional 319,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 466,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,078,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

