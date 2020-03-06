Insider Selling: Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Darling Ingredients stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $29.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
