Insider Selling: CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Sells $304,500.00 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

