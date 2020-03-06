Insider Selling: CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) CFO Sells 6,005 Shares of Stock

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $717.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $681.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.71. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $450.41 and a 1 year high of $746.70.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CoStar Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,900,000 after buying an additional 108,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,652,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.