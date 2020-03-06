Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells $939,048.66 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider John Paul Fillmore sold 23,342 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $939,048.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,305,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CHGG opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chegg by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

