Insider Selling: Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sells 48,442 Shares of Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,161,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,807.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rob Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $5,670,011.01.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 6,036,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,322,000 after buying an additional 292,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,550,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,653,000 after buying an additional 111,361 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,699,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after buying an additional 150,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 952,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.