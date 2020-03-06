Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells $386,620.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $386,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Russell Manock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,023,380.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $16.47 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $41.59.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.
