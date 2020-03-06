Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells $386,620.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $386,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell Manock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,023,380.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $16.47 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.