Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells $2,023,380.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,023,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Russell Manock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $386,620.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $16.47 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $41.59.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.
