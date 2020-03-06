Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells $2,023,380.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,023,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 2nd, Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $386,620.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $16.47 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $41.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

