Insider Buying: VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Insider Buys $209,492.00 in Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $24.90 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Huntington National Bank grew its position in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

