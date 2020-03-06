Insider Buying: VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) COO Purchases $449,977.05 in Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) COO John W. R. Payne purchased 17,835 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $449,977.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,609.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VICI opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,721,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after buying an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after buying an additional 3,353,611 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.