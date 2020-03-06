Insider Buying: VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) CFO Purchases $227,340.00 in Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Andrew Kieske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, David Andrew Kieske acquired 225 shares of VICI Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $4,371.75.

VICI Properties stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,587,000 after buying an additional 7,933,241 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,534,000 after acquiring an additional 594,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,611 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,793 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

