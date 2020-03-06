Insider Buying: VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) CEO Purchases $583,266.00 in Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VICI opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $141,721,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

