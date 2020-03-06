Insider Buying: QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00.
Shares of QEP stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $489.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.32. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,117,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
