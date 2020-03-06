Insider Buying: QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $489.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.32. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,117,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

