Insider Buying: PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Buys $175,300.00 in Stock

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00.

PDCE opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,886,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,711 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

